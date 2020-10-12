ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୨ ।୧୦: ଅର୍ଥନୀତିରେ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ୨୦୨୦ର ନୋବେଲ ପୁରସ୍କାର । ଅର୍ଥନୀତି ପାଇଁ ପଲ୍ ମିଲଗ୍ରୋମ୍ ଓ ରବର୍ଟ ୱିଲସନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ଏହି ପୁରସ୍କାର । ନିଲାମ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାର ନୂଆ ତତ୍ତ୍ୱ ପାଇଁ ଉଭୟଙ୍କୁ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

