Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open

Melbourne, 21/2: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won the title of the Australian Open tennis tournament. In the final, Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Djokovic has won the tournament title for the 9th time and he is also the player to win the tournament the most times. He won the Australian Open title for the third consecutive time. He has won the tournament title in straight sets four times.

World number-1 Novak Djokovic started the match well and took a 3–0 lead. After this Medvedev made a great comeback and equalized the score 5-5. Djokovic then won the first set 7-5, winning two consecutive games. Djokovic continued to play well in the second set and took an early lead at 4–1. After this, he did not have much problem and named himself from the set 6-2. Djokovic did not have much trouble in the third set as well and won the set 6-2 and won the match. This match lasted for one hour 53 minutes. Djokovic is second in terms of winning the title of a Grand Slam the most times. Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 13 times. Federer has won the Wimbledon title 8 times.