ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଓଡିଶା-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ଆଲୋଚନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮ ।୨: ସୀମା ବିବାଦ ଭିତରେ ଭାଷା ଭିତ୍ତିକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗକୁ ନେଇ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଓଡିଶା-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ଆଲୋଚନାରେ ଦୁଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନେକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦୁଇ ବିଧାୟକ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡିଶା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଦାଶଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
