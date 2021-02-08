ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଓଡିଶା-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ଆଲୋଚନା

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 106,715,549Active: 25,836,830Recovered: 78,550,659Death: 2,328,060
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,611,403Active: 9,782,082Recovered: 17,354,388Death: 474,933
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,838,843Active: 150,653Recovered: 10,533,076Death: 155,114
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,983,197Active: 434,038Recovered: 3,472,091Death: 77,068
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 83,953Recovered: 2,420,706Death: 26,797
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,291,441Active: 188,013Recovered: 2,041,300Death: 62,128
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 555,511Active: 31,983Recovered: 511,502Death: 12,026
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮ ।୨: ସୀମା ବିବାଦ ଭିତରେ ଭାଷା ଭିତ୍ତିକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗକୁ ନେଇ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଓଡିଶା-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ଆଲୋଚନାରେ ଦୁଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନେକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦୁଇ ବିଧାୟକ ଓ ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡିଶା ପକ୍ଷରୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଦାଶଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନେକ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ।