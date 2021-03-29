Odisha Bhaskar Wishes You Happy and Safe Holi

COVID-19 Updates World 127,833,532 World Confirmed: 127,833,532 Active: 21,998,939 Recovered: 103,037,445 Death: 2,797,148

USA 30,962,803 USA Confirmed: 30,962,803 Active: 6,989,393 Recovered: 23,410,884 Death: 562,526

Brazil 12,534,688 Brazil Confirmed: 12,534,688 Active: 1,309,448 Recovered: 10,912,941 Death: 312,299

India 12,039,644 India Confirmed: 12,039,644 Active: 521,770 Recovered: 11,355,993 Death: 161,881

Russia 4,519,832 Russia Confirmed: 4,519,832 Active: 282,964 Recovered: 4,139,128 Death: 97,740

UK 4,333,042 UK Confirmed: 4,333,042 Active: 401,034 Recovered: 3,805,416 Death: 126,592

Italy 3,532,057 Italy Confirmed: 3,532,057 Active: 573,235 Recovered: 2,850,889 Death: 107,933

Turkey 3,208,173 Turkey Confirmed: 3,208,173 Active: 220,004 Recovered: 2,957,093 Death: 31,076

Germany 2,786,345 Germany Confirmed: 2,786,345 Active: 215,077 Recovered: 2,494,800 Death: 76,468

Pakistan 659,116 Pakistan Confirmed: 659,116 Active: 46,663 Recovered: 598,197 Death: 14,256

China 90,182 China Confirmed: 90,182 Active: 172 Recovered: 85,374 Death: 4,636

Happy Holi 2021! We wish you a colourful day with all kinds of colour, love, and happiness. we wish that this year Holi brings every moment with happiness. May God bless you and your family.