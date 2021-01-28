ଟିକାକରଣରେ ଓଡିଶା ନମ୍ବର ୨

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀକୁ ପ୍ରତିହତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଶ ବ୍ୟାପୀ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଟିକାକରଣ ଅଭିଯାନରେ ଓଡିଶା ବେଶ୍‍ ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିଛି। ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ କୋଭିଡ ଟିକାକରଣରେ ଓଡିଶା ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ଅଧିକାର ରହିଛି । ଟିକାକରଣରେ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସଚିବ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ଲାକ୍ଷାଦ୍ୱୀପ ତଳକୁ ରହିଛି ଓଡିଶାର ସ୍ଥାନ । ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଟିକାକରଣରେ ୩ ନମ୍ବରରେ ହରିୟାଣା ରହିଛି । ତେବେ ଟିକାକରଣରେ ପଛରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡ, ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଓ ତାମିଲନାଡୁ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
