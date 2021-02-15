ଆଜି ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ

-
World
109,390,396
WorldConfirmed: 109,390,396Active: 25,353,593Recovered: 81,625,304Death: 2,411,499
-
USA
28,261,470
USAConfirmed: 28,261,470Active: 9,540,008Recovered: 18,224,288Death: 497,174
-
India
10,916,589
IndiaConfirmed: 10,916,589Active: 139,605Recovered: 10,621,220Death: 155,764
-
Brazil
9,834,513
BrazilConfirmed: 9,834,513Active: 849,795Recovered: 8,745,424Death: 239,294
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,038,078
UKConfirmed: 4,038,078Active: 1,760,397Recovered: 2,160,515Death: 117,166
-
Italy
2,721,879
ItalyConfirmed: 2,721,879Active: 402,783Recovered: 2,225,519Death: 93,577
-
Turkey
2,586,183
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,586,183Active: 83,383Recovered: 2,475,329Death: 27,471
-
Germany
2,341,701
GermanyConfirmed: 2,341,701Active: 157,035Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,566
-
Pakistan
564,077
PakistanConfirmed: 564,077Active: 25,747Recovered: 525,997Death: 12,333
-
China
89,772
ChinaConfirmed: 89,772Active: 637Recovered: 84,499Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୫ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ତୈଳ ଦର ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସହ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ଆଜି କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ଦିନ ୧ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଏହି ବନ୍ଦ ପାଳନ କରାଯିବ । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟବ୍ୟାପୀ ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବାରୁ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାକୁ ସଫଳ କରିବାକୁ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ସରକାର ଆଜି ସ୍କୁଲ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।