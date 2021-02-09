ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ମିଳିବ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ପୁରସ୍କାର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 107,115,221Active: 25,621,974Recovered: 79,153,839Death: 2,339,408
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,704,111Active: 9,696,406Recovered: 17,531,152Death: 476,553
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,848,045Active: 145,648Recovered: 10,547,201Death: 155,196
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,550,301Active: 870,408Recovered: 8,447,645Death: 232,248
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,959,784Active: 1,896,100Recovered: 1,950,886Death: 112,798
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,644,707Active: 419,604Recovered: 2,133,523Death: 91,580
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,539,559Active: 63,386Recovered: 2,449,273Death: 26,900
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,298,194Active: 178,045Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 62,849
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 556,519Active: 31,510Recovered: 512,943Death: 12,066
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,720Active: 1,057Recovered: 84,027Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଓଡିଶା ଭାରତବର୍ଷ ପାଇଁ ସୁନାମ ନେଇଆସିଛି । ସହରାଞ୍ଚଳ କର୍ମନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଓ ମଳ ପରିଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ବିଶ୍ବର ୧୫ଟି ଦେଶ ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତିକ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ।୨୦୨୦ର ଗ୍ବାଙ୍ଗଝୋ ଆର୍ନ୍ତଜାତିକ ପୁରସ୍କାର ପାଇବ ଓଡ଼ିଶା । ୧୧୪ଟି ପୌରସଂସ୍ଥାରେ ମଜୁରି ଭିତ୍ତିକ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଯୋଜନା ଚାଲିଛି ।
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ମହାନଗରରେ ମଳ ପରିଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମିଳିବ । ପୁରୀର ବିଶୁଦ୍ଧ ପାନୀୟଜଳ ଯୋଗାଣ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ପାଇଁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରମାଣପତ୍ର ମିଳିବ । ଉଭୟ ପୁରସ୍କାର ଓ ପ୍ରମାଣପତ୍ର ପାଇବାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦେଶର ଏକମାତ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ବିବେଚିତ ହୋଇଛି ।