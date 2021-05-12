ଓଡିଶାରେ ୧୪ରେ ପାଳନ ହେବ ‘ଇଦ୍‌’ ପର୍ବ

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୨ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୪ ତାରିଖରେ ପବିତ୍ର ‘ଇଦ୍’ ପର୍ବ ପାଳନ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଅଂଜୁମାନ ଇସଲାମିଆ ଏହଲେ ସୁନ୍ନତଅଲ ଜମାତ ଚାନ୍ଦ କମିଟି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା ହୋଇଛି । କୋଭିଡ କଟକଣା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମସଜିଦରେ ନମାଜ ପାଠ ହେବ । କିନ୍ତୁ ମସଜିଦରେ ସମୂହ ପାଠ ହେବନି । ଇମାମଙ୍କ ସହ ୫ ଜଣ ନମାଜ ପାଠ କରିବେ । କମିଟିର ସଭାପତି ମହମ୍ମଦ ଅବଦ୍ଦୁଲ ଆହେଦ ଏନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।