ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରର ରାସ୍ତା କଡ଼ରୁ ହଟିବ ପୁରୁଣା ଗାଡି

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରର ରାସ୍ତା କଡ଼ରୁ ହଟିବ ବହୁ ଦିନ ଧରି ଥିବା ପୁରୁଣା ଗାଡ଼ି । ସୂଚନା ସତ୍ତ୍ବେ ସଜାଗ ନହେଲେ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବ ପୋଲିସ । ସପ୍ତାହକ ଭିତରେ ରାସ୍ତା କଡ଼ରୁ ସବୁ ଗାଡ଼ି ଉଠାଇ ନିଆଯିବ । ପ୍ରଥମ ୨ ଦିନରେ ବରମୁଣ୍ଡା, କଳ୍ପନା ଓ ରସୁଲଗଡ଼ରୁ ଗାଡ଼ି ହଟାଯିବ ।

ତେବେ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ ସମସ୍ୟା ଉପୁଜି ଥିବାରୁ କମିସନରେଟ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏଭଳି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ କମିସନରେଟ ପୋଲିସର ଟ୍ରାଫିକ ଡିସିପି ସୌମ୍ୟା ମିଶ୍ର ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗାଡ଼ି ମାଲିକ ଗାଡ଼ି ଉଠା ମୂଲ୍ୟ ବହନ କରିବା ସହ ଜରିମାନା ଗଣିବେ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

