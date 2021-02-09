୧୫ରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୯ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୫ରେ ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦେଇଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ । ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ଦିନ ଗୋଟାଏ ଯାଏଁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦେଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଡିଜେଲ ଦର ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ଓଡିଶା ବନ୍ଦ ଡାକରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଓଡିଶାର ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀ ବନ୍ଦକୁ ସହଯୋଗ କରିବା ଆଶା ରହିଛି ବୋଲି ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
ତେବେ ‘ଜଏନ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ’ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପେନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ । ଏହି କ୍ୟାମ୍ପେନର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘୨୧ଟି ସଂସଦୀୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ୨୧ ହଜାର ସ୍ୱେଚ୍ଛାସେବୀ ନିୟୋଜିତ ହେବେ । ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଜରିଆରେ ଆମେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବୁ ।’