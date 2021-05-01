ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୨୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ସଙ୍କଟାପନ୍ନ
ନୟାଗଡ଼, ୧ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଣେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିବା ସହ ୨୦ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡ଼ଗାଁ ଥାନା ବାଙ୍କତରା ଗ୍ରାମରେ ଏହି ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଏକ ବାହାଘରର ମଙ୍ଗନରେ ବିଷାକ୍ତ ଭୋଜି ଖାଇ ଲୋକମାନେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ମୃତ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ନାମ ମାଟିଆଣି ବାରିକ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ଗାଁ ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଖବର ପାଇ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଘଟଣାର ଅନୁସନ୍ଧାନ କରୁଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।