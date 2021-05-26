ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ୍’ର ଭୟଙ୍କର ବିତ୍ପାତ: ଚାଲିଗଲା ଜଣଙ୍କର ଜୀବନ

By Manas Pradhan
ଆନନ୍ଦପୁର, (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ୍’ର ଭୟଙ୍କର ତାଣ୍ଡବ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ବାତ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ବାତ୍ୟା ଲ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡଫଲ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଆନନ୍ଦପୁର ବ୍ଲକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ନୂଆଗାଁ ଗ୍ରାମର ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଚାଲି ଚାଲି ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ହଠାତ୍ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗଛ ତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଭାଙ୍ଗି ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ଫଳରେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା । ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଜଣକ ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପତ୍ତିରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବାରୁ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଶୋକାକୁଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ।

