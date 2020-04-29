OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pre-booking started in Amazon

Pre-orders for OnePlus’s latest model smartphones ‘OnePlus 8’ and ‘OnePlus 8Pro’ have started in India from April 29. Customers interested in buying can pre-book the device online through Amazon.in. In addition, you can get an extra Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance with a gift card of Rs 1,000

The company announced the pre-booking date through its Twitter account. While the pre-order started at midnight on April 29, the company also mentioned a “reward” for the phone’s pre-order on Twitter. This means that customers will be eligible for some offers after pre-booking phones. The Vanilla One Plus 8(6GB + 128GB) phone will be priced at Rs 41,499, while the (8GB + 128GB) phone will be priced at Rs 44,999. The top-spec model will be on sale in the country for Rs 49,999.