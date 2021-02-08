Onion Prices Rise Again. Find out more!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,715,549 World Confirmed: 106,715,549 Active: 25,836,830 Recovered: 78,550,659 Death: 2,328,060

New Delhi, 8/2: The prices of Onions are making people cry once again. The recent rise in the price has increased the worries of the middle-class again. In many parts of the country including Delhi and Mumbai, onion prices have increased by two to three times in the last 15 days. In Maharashtra, the wholesale price has increased to Rs 1000 per quintal. The reason behind the rise is said to be the supply issues.

The retail price of onion in Delhi has reached Rs 50 to Rs 60, the rate was Rs 20 before a few days. In Ghaziabad, onion prices have doubled in the last 6-7 days. Traders here say that wholesale rates of onions coming from Nashik have increased by 500-700 rupees. In Faridabad vegetable market Dabua, Prices in retail were around Rs 40-45, but now they have reached Rs 60.