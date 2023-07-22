ହଲିଉଡ୍ ଫିଲ୍ମ ‘Oppenheimer’ର ଅନ୍ତରଙ୍ଗ ମୁହୁର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଭଗବତ ଗୀତା କହିବାକୁ ନେଇ ବିବାଦ, ଦର୍ଶକ କହିଲେ-‘ଏହା ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଧର୍ମର ଅସମ୍ମାନ’

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ହଲିଉଡ୍ ନୂଆ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ଫିଲ୍ମ ‘ଓପନହାଇମର’କୁ ନେଇ ଏବେ ସବୁଠି ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା । ନିର୍ଦେଶକ ଖ୍ରୀଷ୍ଟୋଫର ନୋଲାନଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦେଶିତ ସିଲିଆନ୍ ମର୍ଫି ଅଭିନିତ ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ ଅନେକ ଭାରତୀୟଙ୍କ ଧ୍ୟାନକୁ ଆକର୍ଶଣ କରିଛି । ଏହାର କାରଣ ହେଉଛି ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସସପେନ୍ସ ଭରା କାହାଣୀ, ଦମଦାର ଅଭିନୟ ଏବଂ ଶ୍ରୀମଦ ଭାଗବତର କିଛି ବାକ୍ୟ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇବା।

ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବିଶ୍ୱଯୁଦ୍ଧ ସମୟରେ ଆମେରିକା ପାଇଁ ପରମାଣୂ ବୋମା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିଥିବା ପଦାର୍ଥ ବିଜ୍ଞାନୀ ଜେ. ରବର୍ଟ ଓପନହାଇମରଙ୍କ ଜୀବନୀ ଉପରେ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟବେଶିତ ହୋଇଛି ଏହି ଫିଲ୍ମ। ଓପନହାଇମର ଲସ ଏଞ୍ଜେଲସ୍ ଲାବୋରଟାରିର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ‘ମନହଟ୍ଟନ’ ପ୍ରୋଜେକ୍ଟର ଏକ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଥିଲେ । ଯେଉଁ ଟିମ୍ ଆମେରିକା ପାଇଁ ପରମାଣୂ ବୋମା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିଥିଲେ ।

ଫ୍ଲୋରେନ୍ସ ପଗ୍ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ଜିନ୍ ଟାଟକ୍ ଚରିତ୍ରରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରୁଥିବାବେଳେ ସିଲିୟାନ୍ ମର୍ଫି ଓପେନହାଇମର ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅଭିନୟ କରନ୍ତି । ମର୍ଫି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ରିଲିଜ ହେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ସେ ପବିତ୍ର ହିନ୍ଦୁ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ର ଭଗବତ ଗୀତାର କିଛି ବାକ୍ୟ ସିନେମାରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଅପ୍ରତ୍ୟାଶିତ ଭାବରେ ଏହା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ରର ଏକ ଅନ୍ତରଙ୍ଗ ଦୃଶ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ଥାନ ପାଇଛି । ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ଏବେ ବିବାଦ ଦେଖା ଦେଇଛି । ଏହା କିଛି ଦର୍ଶକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଭଲ ଲାଗି ନାହିଁ, ଯେଉଁମାନେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଏହା ହିନ୍ଦୁ ମାନଙ୍କର ଧାର୍ମିକ ଭାବନାକୁ ଆଘାତ କରୁଥିବା ଦୃଶ୍ୟକୁ ନହଟାଇ ଏହି ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ମୁକ୍ତିଲାଭ କରିବାକୁ ସିବିଏଫ୍‌ସି କିପରି ଅନୁମତି ଦେଲା ।

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood.

Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4

— Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023