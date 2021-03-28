-
World
127,399,277
WorldConfirmed: 127,399,277Active: 21,927,596Recovered: 102,680,506Death: 2,791,175
-
USA
30,917,142
USAConfirmed: 30,917,142Active: 7,006,619Recovered: 23,348,510Death: 562,013
-
Brazil
12,490,362
BrazilConfirmed: 12,490,362Active: 1,300,041Recovered: 10,879,627Death: 310,694
-
India
11,971,624
IndiaConfirmed: 11,971,624Active: 486,276Recovered: 11,323,762Death: 161,586
-
Russia
4,519,832
RussiaConfirmed: 4,519,832Active: 282,964Recovered: 4,139,128Death: 97,740
-
UK
4,329,180
UKConfirmed: 4,329,180Active: 415,295Recovered: 3,787,312Death: 126,573
-
Italy
3,512,453
ItalyConfirmed: 3,512,453Active: 571,878Recovered: 2,832,939Death: 107,636
-
Turkey
3,179,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,179,115Active: 208,263Recovered: 2,939,929Death: 30,923
-
Germany
2,772,694
GermanyConfirmed: 2,772,694Active: 211,690Recovered: 2,484,600Death: 76,404
-
Pakistan
654,591
PakistanConfirmed: 654,591Active: 44,447Recovered: 595,929Death: 14,215
-
China
90,167
ChinaConfirmed: 90,167Active: 167Recovered: 85,364Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର୨୮ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) ,କାଲି ସକାଳ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଝଡ଼ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି ।ଏହାସହ ୪୦ରୁ ୫୦ କିମି ବେଗରେ ପବନ ବହିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଅଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଅରେଞ୍ଜ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହେଲା -ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ, ବାଲେଶ୍ବର, ଭଦ୍ରକ, ଯାଜପୁର ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା।