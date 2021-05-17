ଓଡ଼ିଆ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଶିବସୁନ୍ଦର ଦାସଙ୍କୁ BCCIର ନୂଆ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଓଡ଼ିଆ କ୍ରିକେଟର ଶିବସୁନ୍ଦର ଦାସଙ୍କୁ BCCIର ନୂଆ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ଶିବସୁନ୍ଦର ଭାରତୀୟ ମହିଳା କ୍ରିକେଟ ଟିମ୍‌ର ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କୋଚ୍‌ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ବ୍ୟାଟିଂ କୋଚ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ନେଇ ଖୋଦ ଶିବସୁନ୍ଦର ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।
ଏହା ସହ ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ମହିଳା ଟିମର ଆସନ୍ତା ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ଟ୍ୟୁର ମୋ ପାଇଁ ଚ୍ୟାଲେଞ୍ଜ ହେବ ।’

 

 

