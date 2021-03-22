୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଲା ପାରଦ: ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେତେ ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ରହିବ ତାତିର ପ୍ରକୋପ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୨ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁଣି ଥରେ ପାରଦ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଛୁଇଁଛି । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଓ ବାରିପଦାରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନ୍ୟ ୫ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ରହିଛି । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୪-୫ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗରମ ଜାରି ରହିବ ବୋଲି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ଗତକାଲି ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଅଧିକ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଥିଲା । ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କିଛି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ଜନିତ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରେ । ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ବର୍ଷାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା କମ୍ ରହିଥିବା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

