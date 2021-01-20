ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ଗଲା ‘ପରୀ’ ମାମଲା

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 96,728,720Active: 25,232,620Recovered: 69,427,759Death: 2,068,341
USA
USAConfirmed: 24,809,841Active: 9,611,435Recovered: 14,786,886Death: 411,520
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,596,442Active: 197,947Recovered: 10,245,741Death: 152,754
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,575,742Active: 845,385Recovered: 7,518,846Death: 211,511
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,633,952Active: 539,416Recovered: 3,027,316Death: 67,220
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,466,849Active: 1,816,876Recovered: 1,558,503Death: 91,470
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,400,598Active: 535,524Recovered: 1,781,917Death: 83,157
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,399,781Active: 97,466Recovered: 2,277,987Death: 24,328
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,071,473Active: 280,429Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 49,244
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 524,783Active: 35,163Recovered: 478,517Death: 11,103
China
ChinaConfirmed: 88,557Active: 1,473Recovered: 82,449Death: 4,635
ନୟାଗଡ,୨୦ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡର ବହୁ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ନାବାଳିକା ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ଘଟଣାରେ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର ହେଲା ମାମଲା । ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ମାମଲା ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମନସ୍ତତ୍ତ୍ୱବିତଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ପରେ ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏପରି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ବୟସ ୧୬ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଓ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ୍ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ମାମଲା ସ୍ଥାନନ୍ତର ହୋଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ଜେଜେବି ବଦଳରେ ନୟାଗଡ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟରେ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ ।