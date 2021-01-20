ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ଗଲା ‘ପରୀ’ ମାମଲା

ନୟାଗଡ,୨୦ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡର ବହୁ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ନାବାଳିକା ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ଘଟଣାରେ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର ହେଲା ମାମଲା । ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟକୁ ମାମଲା ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମନସ୍ତତ୍ତ୍ୱବିତଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ପରେ ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏପରି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତର ବୟସ ୧୬ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଓ ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ କମ୍ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ମାମଲା ସ୍ଥାନନ୍ତର ହୋଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ଜେଜେବି ବଦଳରେ ନୟାଗଡ ଚିଲଡ୍ରେନ୍ କୋର୍ଟରେ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ ।

