‘ପରୀ’ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଉ ଏକ ମିସକେସ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କଟକ,୩୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୟାଗଡ ‘ପରୀ’ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମାମଲାରେ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ଆଉ ଏକ ମିସ୍ କେସ୍ ଦାୟର ହୋଇଛି । ଭାରତୀୟ ବିକାଶ ପରିଷଦ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ମିସ୍ କେସ୍ ଦାୟର ହୋଇଛି । ଏଯାଏଁ ତଦନ୍ତରେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ କିଏ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇନଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଘଟଣାରେ ଅନ୍ୟତମ ସନ୍ଦିଗ୍ଧ ବାବୁଲ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ପଲିଗ୍ରାଫ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରିବାକୁ ଆବେଦନ ହୋଇଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ତଦନ୍ତ ପରିସରଭୁକ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ମାମଲାରେ ଆବେଦନ ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
