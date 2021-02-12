ପିକଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ ଓଲଟି ୪ ଗୁରୁତର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,293,836
    World
    Confirmed: 108,293,836
    Active: 25,438,749
    Recovered: 80,476,328
    Death: 2,378,759
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,413
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,413
    Active: 137,578
    Recovered: 10,587,351
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 169,102
    Recovered: 2,087,600
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

ଲମତାପୁଟ,୧୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୁହୁଡି ଯୋଗୁଁ ପିକଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ ଓଲଟି ୪ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଲମତାପୁଟ ମାଛକୁଣ୍ଡ ଥାନା କାଡାମଖେଳା ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା । ଓଡିଶାରୁ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଯାଉଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଥିଲା ପିକଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ । ଏହି ପିକଅପ ଭ୍ୟାନରେ ଯାଉଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଘର ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଝାଡପା ଗାଁରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସେମାନେ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାର ଏକ କୋଲ ମାଇନସରେ କାମ କରୁଥିଲେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.