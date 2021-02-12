-
World
108,293,836
WorldConfirmed: 108,293,836Active: 25,438,749Recovered: 80,476,328Death: 2,378,759
-
USA
28,002,240
USAConfirmed: 28,002,240Active: 9,584,499Recovered: 17,930,819Death: 486,922
-
India
10,880,413
IndiaConfirmed: 10,880,413Active: 137,578Recovered: 10,587,351Death: 155,484
-
Brazil
9,716,298
BrazilConfirmed: 9,716,298Active: 836,208Recovered: 8,643,693Death: 236,397
-
Russia
4,027,748
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
-
UK
3,998,655
UKConfirmed: 3,998,655Active: 1,826,865Recovered: 2,056,261Death: 115,529
-
Italy
2,683,403
ItalyConfirmed: 2,683,403Active: 405,019Recovered: 2,185,655Death: 92,729
-
Turkey
2,564,427
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,564,427Active: 84,144Recovered: 2,453,096Death: 27,187
-
Germany
2,321,215
GermanyConfirmed: 2,321,215Active: 169,102Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 64,513
-
Pakistan
559,093
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
-
China
89,748
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
ଲମତାପୁଟ,୧୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୁହୁଡି ଯୋଗୁଁ ପିକଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ ଓଲଟି ୪ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଲମତାପୁଟ ମାଛକୁଣ୍ଡ ଥାନା କାଡାମଖେଳା ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା । ଓଡିଶାରୁ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଯାଉଥିବା ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହୋଇଥିଲା ପିକଅପ୍ ଭ୍ୟାନ୍ । ଏହି ପିକଅପ ଭ୍ୟାନରେ ଯାଉଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଘର ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଝାଡପା ଗାଁରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସେମାନେ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାର ଏକ କୋଲ ମାଇନସରେ କାମ କରୁଥିଲେ ।