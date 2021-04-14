ସ୍ଥଗିତ ହେଲା ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ,୧୪ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର)  : ସ୍ଥଗିତ ହେଲା ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିସନଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏନେଇ ସୁଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ୍ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଏପରି ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିସନର । କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ୍ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ପରେ ପିପିଲିରେ ସାନି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ତାରିଖ ଘୋଷଣା ହେବ ବୋଲି ମୁଖ୍ୟ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୁଶୀଲ ଲୋହାନୀ ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରିଟର୍ଣ୍ଣି ଅଫିସର୍ ଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପରେ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯିବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
