ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ମାଗିଲେ ସର୍ଜିକାଲ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରାଇକ ସହ ଜଡିତ ଜେନେରାଲ ଡିଏସ ହୁଡ୍ଡା, ୩ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଭିତରେ ଫୋନ କଲେ ମୋଦି

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ୨୦୧୬ ସର୍ଜିକାଲ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରାଇକରେ ଥିବା ହିରୋମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଲେପ୍ଟନାଣ୍ଟ ଜେନେରାଲ ଦିପେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ସିଂ ହୁଡ୍ଡା ଜଣେ । ଗତକାଲି ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ବେଶ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ ରହିଥିଲା, ଯେତେବେଳେ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି କହିଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଫୋନ ଆସିଥିଲା । ଜେନେରାଲ ହୁଡ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଫୋନ କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀ ସ୍ତନ କର୍କଟରେ ପୀଡିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କି ତାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀର ଚିକିତ୍ସାରେ ଲାଗୁଥିବା ଔଷଧକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦିଆଯିବ ।

Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2

— Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021