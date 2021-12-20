ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସାହାଯ୍ୟ ମାଗିଲେ ସର୍ଜିକାଲ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରାଇକ ସହ ଜଡିତ ଜେନେରାଲ ଡିଏସ ହୁଡ୍ଡା, ୩ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଭିତରେ ଫୋନ କଲେ ମୋଦି

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ୨୦୧୬ ସର୍ଜିକାଲ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରାଇକରେ ଥିବା ହିରୋମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଲେପ୍ଟନାଣ୍ଟ ଜେନେରାଲ ଦିପେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ସିଂ ହୁଡ୍ଡା ଜଣେ । ଗତକାଲି ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ବେଶ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାରେ ରହିଥିଲା, ଯେତେବେଳେ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି କହିଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଫୋନ ଆସିଥିଲା । ଜେନେରାଲ ହୁଡ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଫୋନ କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀ ସ୍ତନ କର୍କଟରେ ପୀଡିତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆଉ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କି ତାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀର ଚିକିତ୍ସାରେ ଲାଗୁଥିବା ଔଷଧକୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦିଆଯିବ ।

 

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ଜେନେରାଲ ହୁଡ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀ ସୁଷମା ହୁଡ୍ଡା ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ଚିଠି ଲେଖିଥିଲେ । ଆଉ ତାଙ୍କ କ୍ୟାନ୍ସର ରୋଗରେ ଲାଗୁଥିବା ଏକ ଔଷଧକୁ ଭାରତରେ ମଞ୍ଜୁରୀ ଦେବାକୁ ସେ ଦାବି କରିଥିଲେ । ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟରେ ଏହି ଚିଠିକୁ ସେୟାର କରିଥିଲେ । ଜେନେରାଲ ହୁଡ୍ଡା ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଉପରେ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇ କହିଥିଲେ କି, ଯଦି ଭାରତ ସରକାର ଏହି ଔଷଧକୁ ଭାରତରେ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଦିଅନ୍ତି ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କ ଭଉଣୀ ଭଳି ଅନ୍ୟ କ୍ୟାନ୍ସର ପୀଡିତମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପକୃତ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତେ । ତେବେ ଏହି ଟ୍ୱିଟ ପରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଫୋନ କରିଥିବା ସେ ନିଜେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ଜଣାଇଥିଲେ ।

 

 

