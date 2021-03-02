ପ୍ରବୀରଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ମିଳିଲା ସହାୟତା

-
World
115,103,670
WorldConfirmed: 115,103,670Active: 21,748,262Recovered: 90,802,759Death: 2,552,649
-
USA
29,314,254
USAConfirmed: 29,314,254Active: 8,969,496Recovered: 19,817,532Death: 527,226
-
India
11,125,084
IndiaConfirmed: 11,125,084Active: 168,874Recovered: 10,798,921Death: 157,289
-
Brazil
10,589,608
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,182,009
UKConfirmed: 4,182,009Active: 1,099,172Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 122,953
-
Italy
2,938,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,938,371Active: 424,333Recovered: 2,416,093Death: 97,945
-
Turkey
2,711,479
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
-
Germany
2,456,809
GermanyConfirmed: 2,456,809Active: 121,170Recovered: 2,264,600Death: 71,039
-
Pakistan
582,528
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
-
China
89,923
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ପ୍ରବୀର ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ମିଳିଛି ସହାୟତା । ପ୍ରବୀରଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ୧୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ଅନୁକମ୍ପା ମୂଳକ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ ସୁପାରିସ୍ କ୍ରମେ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ପତ୍ନୀ ସସ୍ମିତାଙ୍କୁ ୧୫ ଲକ୍ଷର ଚେକ୍ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ । ତେବେ କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇ ଆଖିବୁଜିଥିଲେ କରୋନା ଯୋଦ୍ଧା ପ୍ରବୀର ପ୍ରଧାନ । ପ୍ରବୀର ଏକ ବୈଦ୍ୟୁତିକ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମର ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଥିଲେ ।