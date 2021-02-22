ଆସାମକୁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଭେଟି

-
ଆସାମ, ୨୨ା୨: ଆସାମ ଧେମାଜୀରେ ଆଜି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ସେଠାରେ ମୋଦୀ ଶିଳାପଥରରେ ତୈଳ ଓ ଗ୍ୟାସ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଇଓସିଏଲ ବଙ୍ଗାଇଗାଁଓ ରିଫାଇନରିର ଇଣ୍ଡିମାକ୍ସ ୟୁନିଟର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଦିବ୍ରୁଗଡର ମଧୁବନରେ ଓଆଇଏଲ ସେକେଣ୍ଡାରୀ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କ୍ ଫାର୍ମର ଉଦଘାଟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ୨ଟି ଇଂଜିନିୟରିଂ କଲେଜର ମଧ୍ୟ ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନ ଓ ଶିଳାନ୍ୟାସ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ତେବେ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପଗୁଡିକ ଆସାମକୁ ଆତ୍ମନିର୍ଭର ହେବାରେ ସହାୟକ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଶିଳାନ୍ୟାସ ଓ ଲୋକାପର୍ଣ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ମୋଦୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।