ଅଗ୍ରାଧିକାର ଭିତ୍ତିରେ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ମିଳୁ ଟିକା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 65,595,862
    World
    Confirmed: 65,595,862
    Active: 18,656,281
    Recovered: 45,426,503
    Death: 1,513,078
  • USA 14,535,196
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,535,196
    Active: 5,690,940
    Recovered: 8,561,427
    Death: 282,829
  • India 9,571,780
    India
    Confirmed: 9,571,780
    Active: 416,264
    Recovered: 9,016,289
    Death: 139,227
  • Brazil 6,487,516
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,487,516
    Active: 587,199
    Recovered: 5,725,010
    Death: 175,307
  • Russia 2,402,949
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,402,949
    Active: 472,021
    Recovered: 1,888,752
    Death: 42,176
  • UK 1,674,134
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,674,134
    Active: 1,614,021
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,113
  • Italy 1,664,829
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,664,829
    Active: 759,982
    Recovered: 846,809
    Death: 58,038
  • Germany 1,128,742
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,128,742
    Active: 310,482
    Recovered: 800,000
    Death: 18,260
  • Turkey 733,261
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 733,261
    Active: 300,614
    Recovered: 418,331
    Death: 14,316
  • Pakistan 410,072
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 410,072
    Active: 51,507
    Recovered: 350,305
    Death: 8,260
  • China 86,584
    China
    Confirmed: 86,584
    Active: 271
    Recovered: 81,679
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୪ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର କୋଭିଡ ଟିକା ଆସିବା ନେଇ ସଙ୍କେତ ମିଳିଛି । ଅଗ୍ରାଧିକାର ଭିତ୍ତିରେ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେବାକୁ ବିଜେଡି ଦାବି କରିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ସାଂସଦ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖର ସାହୁ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ଟିକା କେମିତି ଆଗ ଓଡିଶା ପାଇବ, ତାହା ଉପରେ ଫୋକସ୍ କରାଯିବ । ସର୍ବଦଳୀୟ ବୈଠକରେ ଓଡିଶା ୨ଟି ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ରଖିଛି । ତୃଣମୂଳ ସ୍ତରରୁ ଡାଟା ବେସ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।’ ତେବେ କୋଭିଡ ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ।

