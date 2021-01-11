ପୋଲିସ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ନିୟମ କୋହଳ , ଜଣାନ୍ତୁ କଣ ରହିଛି ନିୟମ

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
90,851,042
WorldConfirmed: 90,851,042Active: 23,948,763Recovered: 64,956,120Death: 1,946,159
-
USA
22,935,762
USAConfirmed: 22,935,762Active: 9,067,045Recovered: 13,485,257Death: 383,460
-
India
10,467,676
IndiaConfirmed: 10,467,676Active: 223,568Recovered: 10,092,909Death: 151,199
-
Brazil
8,105,790
BrazilConfirmed: 8,105,790Active: 734,999Recovered: 7,167,651Death: 203,140
-
Russia
3,425,269
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
-
UK
3,072,349
UKConfirmed: 3,072,349Active: 1,583,951Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,431
-
Turkey
2,326,256
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,326,256Active: 105,299Recovered: 2,198,150Death: 22,807
-
Italy
2,276,491
ItalyConfirmed: 2,276,491Active: 579,932Recovered: 1,617,804Death: 78,755
-
Germany
1,933,433
GermanyConfirmed: 1,933,433Active: 346,358Recovered: 1,545,500Death: 41,575
-
Pakistan
504,293
PakistanConfirmed: 504,293Active: 35,246Recovered: 458,371Death: 10,676
-
China
87,536
ChinaConfirmed: 87,536Active: 673Recovered: 82,229Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : 2021 ପାଇଁ ପୋଲିସ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ନିୟମ କୁ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ରୁ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ନିୟମ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି ।10 ବର୍ଷ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତେ ଅଭିଜ୍ଞତା ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା 8 ବର୍ଷ କୁ କମାଇ ଦିଆ ଯାଇଛି ।ତାଲିମ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ କରିଥିଲ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ପାଇବେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର । ଏନେଇ ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ସରକାର ।