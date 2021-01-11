ପୋଲିସ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ନିୟମ କୋହଳ , ଜଣାନ୍ତୁ କଣ ରହିଛି ନିୟମ

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,851,042
    World
    Confirmed: 90,851,042
    Active: 23,948,763
    Recovered: 64,956,120
    Death: 1,946,159
  • USA 22,935,762
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,935,762
    Active: 9,067,045
    Recovered: 13,485,257
    Death: 383,460
  • India 10,467,676
    India
    Confirmed: 10,467,676
    Active: 223,568
    Recovered: 10,092,909
    Death: 151,199
  • Brazil 8,105,790
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,105,790
    Active: 734,999
    Recovered: 7,167,651
    Death: 203,140
  • Russia 3,425,269
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,425,269
    Active: 562,321
    Recovered: 2,800,675
    Death: 62,273
  • UK 3,072,349
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,072,349
    Active: 1,583,951
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,431
  • Turkey 2,326,256
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,326,256
    Active: 105,299
    Recovered: 2,198,150
    Death: 22,807
  • Italy 2,276,491
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,276,491
    Active: 579,932
    Recovered: 1,617,804
    Death: 78,755
  • Germany 1,933,433
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,933,433
    Active: 346,358
    Recovered: 1,545,500
    Death: 41,575
  • Pakistan 504,293
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 504,293
    Active: 35,246
    Recovered: 458,371
    Death: 10,676
  • China 87,536
    China
    Confirmed: 87,536
    Active: 673
    Recovered: 82,229
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : 2021 ପାଇଁ ପୋଲିସ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ନିୟମ କୁ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ରୁ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ନିୟମ କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି  ।10 ବର୍ଷ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତେ ଅଭିଜ୍ଞତା ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା 8 ବର୍ଷ କୁ କମାଇ ଦିଆ ଯାଇଛି  ।ତାଲିମ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ କରିଥିଲ ପଦୋନ୍ନତି ପାଇବେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର । ଏନେଇ ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ସରକାର ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.