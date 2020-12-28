ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ତାଲିକା ଦେବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ

-
World
81,237,118
WorldConfirmed: 81,237,118Active: 22,065,719Recovered: 57,397,375Death: 1,774,024
-
USA
19,573,847
USAConfirmed: 19,573,847Active: 7,736,834Recovered: 11,495,875Death: 341,138
-
India
10,208,725
IndiaConfirmed: 10,208,725Active: 278,116Recovered: 9,782,669Death: 147,940
-
Brazil
7,484,285
BrazilConfirmed: 7,484,285Active: 777,769Recovered: 6,515,370Death: 191,146
-
Russia
3,078,035
RussiaConfirmed: 3,078,035Active: 551,461Recovered: 2,471,309Death: 55,265
-
UK
2,288,345
UKConfirmed: 2,288,345Active: 2,217,593Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,752
-
Turkey
2,147,578
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,147,578Active: 112,470Recovered: 2,015,230Death: 19,878
-
Italy
2,047,696
ItalyConfirmed: 2,047,696Active: 581,760Recovered: 1,394,011Death: 71,925
-
Germany
1,655,322
GermanyConfirmed: 1,655,322Active: 388,120Recovered: 1,236,700Death: 30,502
-
Pakistan
473,309
PakistanConfirmed: 473,309Active: 39,488Recovered: 423,892Death: 9,929
-
China
86,976
ChinaConfirmed: 86,976Active: 339Recovered: 82,003Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ବସିଥିବା ରାଜ୍ୟ କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ବୈଠକରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ନିର୍ବାଚିତ ଳୋକ ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଓ ସରକାରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ତାଲିକା ଦେବେ । ଉଭୟ ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ବାର୍ଷିକ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ତାଲିକା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ । ସରପଞ୍ଚଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ, ସମସ୍ତେ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ତାଲିକା ଦେବାକୁ ବାଧ୍ୟ । ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ତାଲିକା ଲୋକେ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ପବ୍ଲିକ ଡୋମେନରେ ରଖାଯିବ ।