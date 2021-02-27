Rahul Gandhi’s boxer abs picture from Kerala goes viral. Netizen ask for Fitness tips.

-
Tiruvananthapuram, 27/2: A picture of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on the internet. The photo, which seems to have been taken after his dive into the sea on February 24.
In the photo, the outline of his abs is faintly visible through his shirt.
Several well-known people praised him on Twitter and asked him for fitness advice based on the now-viral photo.
Former Congress MP and minister Rajiv Shukla was amazed at the fact that Gandhi has abs, boxing champ Vijender Singh called Gandhi’s abs that of a ‘boxer’s’.
Abs of a boxer 👊🏽
Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021
@RahulGandhi has got abs also? Watch this photo closely. This is after he was swimming in sea pic.twitter.com/hlnXu7xMVV
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 26, 2021
Clark Kent Superman pic.twitter.com/38j928vPfF
— RG for PM ✋ (@SamanSutiya1) February 26, 2021
Slightly better than Captain America…. pic.twitter.com/13k9u3g7Tp
— Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) February 26, 2021
There are very few politicians who care about their bodies, one of them is shri Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi #abs pic.twitter.com/xG7rhIP89W
— kuldeep yadav (@Armaankuldeep) February 26, 2021