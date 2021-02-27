Rahul Gandhi’s boxer abs picture from Kerala goes viral. Netizen ask for Fitness tips.

Tiruvananthapuram, 27/2: A picture of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on the internet. The photo, which seems to have been taken after his dive into the sea on February 24.

In the photo, the outline of his abs is faintly visible through his shirt.

Several well-known people praised him on Twitter and asked him for fitness advice based on the now-viral photo.

Former Congress MP and minister Rajiv Shukla was amazed at the fact that Gandhi has abs, boxing champ Vijender Singh called Gandhi’s abs that of a ‘boxer’s’.

 

 

