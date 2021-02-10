ନାବାଳିକାକୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ, ୩ ଅଟକ

ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର,୧୦ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୧୦ ବର୍ଷର ନାବାଳିକାକୁ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ୩ ନାବାଳକ ଅଟକ । ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ସଦର ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସୋମବାର ରାତିରେ ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ହୋଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି । ଘରେ କେହି ନଥିବା ସୁଯୋଗରେ ଉଠାଇ ୩ ନାବାଳକ ଉଠାଇନେଇଥିଲେ । ଥାନାରେ ଏତଲା ପରେ ୩ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ ଅଟକ ରଖି ତନାଘନା ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ପୋଲିସ ।

