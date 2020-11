New Delhi, 24/11:Former Indian cricketer and current MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir made a bold statement that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli. While Gautam Gambhir maintained that Virat Kohli is not a bad captain by any means, he believes that there is a “vast difference” between the quality of captaincy of the two cricketers. During a discussion, Gautam Gambhir called for a change in leadership of the Indian cricket team.