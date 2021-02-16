‘Roohi’ Trailer makes you Smile and Scares you at the same time. Watch the Trailer here!

-
World
Mumbai, 16/2: The makers of the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ has dropped the movie’s trailer today. The film stars Raj Kumar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan, who previously produced hit horror-comedy ‘Stree’.
Watch the Trailer Here: