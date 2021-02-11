-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ତାଳସାରି ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ତାଳସାରି ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ଭର୍ଚୁଆଲରେ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ତାଳସାରି ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ୩୬ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ହେବ । ସମୁଦ୍ର ତଥ ବେଳାଭୂମି ହେବ ଉନ୍ନତୀକରଣ । ଏହା ସହିତ ବେଳାଭୂମି ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଆଲୋକୀକରଣ ହେବ ।