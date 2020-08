Russia has released a video of the world’s largest atomic bomb explosion (Tsar Bomba Nuke ). This atomic bomb blast is the most powerful of the nuclear explosions in the world so far and America has never been able to make such a big nuclear bomb. The power of this atomic bomb named ‘Ivan’ can be gauged from the fact that it was 3333 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped in Hiroshima, Japan.

Watch the video