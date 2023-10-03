ICCର ଘୋଷଣା: ତେନ୍ଦୁଲକର ହେଲେ ଦିନିକିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱକପ ୨୦୨୩ର ଗ୍ଲୋବାଲ ଆମ୍ବାସଡର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆସନ୍ତା ୫ ତାରିଖରୁ ଭାରତରେ ଦିନିକିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱକପ ୨୦୨୩ ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ ହେବ । ସେଥିପାଇଁ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ବୋର୍ଡ (ବିସିସିଆଇ) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାରର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ସରିଛି । ଡିଫେଣ୍ଡିଂ ଚାମ୍ପିୟନ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ଓ ରନର୍ସ ଅପ୍ ନ୍ୟୁଜିଲାଣ୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଉଦଘାଟନୀ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଖେଳାଯିବ । ତେବେ ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମାଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟର ସଚିନ ତେନ୍ଦୁଲଙ୍କରକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱକପରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ମିଳିଛି ।

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC Global Ambassador for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 @ICC announces Indian legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with just two days to go until the pinnacle event of the one-day game gets… pic.twitter.com/m4pRpldw9y

— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 3, 2023