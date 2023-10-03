ICCର ଘୋଷଣା: ତେନ୍ଦୁଲକର ହେଲେ ଦିନିକିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱକପ ୨୦୨୩ର ଗ୍ଲୋବାଲ ଆମ୍ବାସଡର

By Manas Pradhan
World Cup

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆସନ୍ତା ୫ ତାରିଖରୁ ଭାରତରେ ଦିନିକିଆ ବିଶ୍ୱକପ ୨୦୨୩ ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ ହେବ । ସେଥିପାଇଁ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ବୋର୍ଡ (ବିସିସିଆଇ) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାରର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ସରିଛି । ଡିଫେଣ୍ଡିଂ ଚାମ୍ପିୟନ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ଓ ରନର୍ସ ଅପ୍ ନ୍ୟୁଜିଲାଣ୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଉଦଘାଟନୀ ମ୍ୟାଚ ଖେଳାଯିବ । ତେବେ ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମାଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟର ସଚିନ ତେନ୍ଦୁଲଙ୍କରକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱକପରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ମିଳିଛି ।

