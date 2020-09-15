Sachin Tendulkar Joins Paytm First Games as Brand Ambassador

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
In a major development, online gaming platform Paytm First  Games roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. he news was shared by Paytm’s official twitter handle and on the Paytm First Games blog site.

Paytm will invest more than 300 crores in the growing market of fantasy sports and online gaming.

