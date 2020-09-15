Sachin Tendulkar Joins Paytm First Games as Brand Ambassador

In a major development, online gaming platform Paytm First Games roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. he news was shared by Paytm’s official twitter handle and on the Paytm First Games blog site.
Paytm will invest more than 300 crores in the growing market of fantasy sports and online gaming.
Game on because #SachinisBack
We are glad to welcome Nation’s biggest cricket icon @sachin_rt as our Brand Ambassador.
Let’s up the ante & take fantasy gaming to the next level! pic.twitter.com/YM2KuIJKOD
— PaytmFirstGames (@PaytmFirstGames) September 15, 2020