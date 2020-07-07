Sahid and Mira celebrates their 5th Wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Sahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. Mira Rajpoot took Instagram to wish her husband.

She wrote “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family.

There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ”

She added “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you.”

Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”

To many more years of us ”