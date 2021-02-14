Schools in this state will reopen soon. Details Inside!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,157,892
    World
    Confirmed: 109,157,892
    Active: 25,396,143
    Recovered: 81,355,137
    Death: 2,406,612
  • USA 28,196,964
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,196,964
    Active: 9,547,775
    Recovered: 18,153,126
    Death: 496,063
  • India 10,904,940
    India
    Confirmed: 10,904,940
    Active: 137,536
    Recovered: 10,611,731
    Death: 155,673
  • Brazil 9,811,255
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,811,255
    Active: 861,768
    Recovered: 8,710,840
    Death: 238,647
  • Russia 4,071,883
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,071,883
    Active: 398,656
    Recovered: 3,593,101
    Death: 80,126
  • UK 4,027,106
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,027,106
    Active: 1,784,867
    Recovered: 2,125,331
    Death: 116,908
  • Italy 2,710,819
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,710,819
    Active: 401,413
    Recovered: 2,216,050
    Death: 93,356
  • Turkey 2,579,896
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,579,896
    Active: 84,100
    Recovered: 2,468,419
    Death: 27,377
  • Germany 2,336,905
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,336,905
    Active: 152,390
    Recovered: 2,119,100
    Death: 65,415
  • Pakistan 563,029
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 563,029
    Active: 25,635
    Recovered: 525,087
    Death: 12,307
  • China 89,763
    China
    Confirmed: 89,763
    Active: 689
    Recovered: 84,438
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/2: The Government of Gujarat announced on Saturday that the schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen on February 18. It added the attendance will not be compulsory in the schools.

The schools will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines as they resume physical classes for students of classes 6 to 8. Masks and physical distancing will be mandatory for teachers and students in schools.

Reportedly, the state government earlier reopened schools for classes 10 to 12 and colleges for final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students from January 11. It later resumed classes for students in classes 9 to 11 from February 1 and for the first-year students in college from February 8.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
