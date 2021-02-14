Schools in this state will reopen soon. Details Inside!

COVID-19 Updates World 109,157,892 World Confirmed: 109,157,892 Active: 25,396,143 Recovered: 81,355,137 Death: 2,406,612

USA 28,196,964 USA Confirmed: 28,196,964 Active: 9,547,775 Recovered: 18,153,126 Death: 496,063

India 10,904,940 India Confirmed: 10,904,940 Active: 137,536 Recovered: 10,611,731 Death: 155,673

Brazil 9,811,255 Brazil Confirmed: 9,811,255 Active: 861,768 Recovered: 8,710,840 Death: 238,647

Russia 4,071,883 Russia Confirmed: 4,071,883 Active: 398,656 Recovered: 3,593,101 Death: 80,126

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,579,896 Turkey Confirmed: 2,579,896 Active: 84,100 Recovered: 2,468,419 Death: 27,377

Germany 2,336,905 Germany Confirmed: 2,336,905 Active: 152,390 Recovered: 2,119,100 Death: 65,415

Pakistan 563,029 Pakistan Confirmed: 563,029 Active: 25,635 Recovered: 525,087 Death: 12,307

China 89,763 China Confirmed: 89,763 Active: 689 Recovered: 84,438 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/2: The Government of Gujarat announced on Saturday that the schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen on February 18. It added the attendance will not be compulsory in the schools.

The schools will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines as they resume physical classes for students of classes 6 to 8. Masks and physical distancing will be mandatory for teachers and students in schools.

Reportedly, the state government earlier reopened schools for classes 10 to 12 and colleges for final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students from January 11. It later resumed classes for students in classes 9 to 11 from February 1 and for the first-year students in college from February 8.