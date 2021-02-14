Schools in this state will reopen soon. Details Inside!

-
World
109,157,892
WorldConfirmed: 109,157,892Active: 25,396,143Recovered: 81,355,137Death: 2,406,612
-
USA
28,196,964
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 14/2: The Government of Gujarat announced on Saturday that the schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen on February 18. It added the attendance will not be compulsory in the schools.
The schools will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines as they resume physical classes for students of classes 6 to 8. Masks and physical distancing will be mandatory for teachers and students in schools.
Reportedly, the state government earlier reopened schools for classes 10 to 12 and colleges for final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students from January 11. It later resumed classes for students in classes 9 to 11 from February 1 and for the first-year students in college from February 8.