Sebastian Vettel to join Aston Martin from 2021

In a big announcement in formula 1, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will join Aston Martin in 2021, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team. He will replace Sergio Perez in the Racing Point.

He said,””I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021,” Vettel said in a team statement ahead of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter,”