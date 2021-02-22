ମାଧବାନନ୍ଦ ଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା

ନିଆଳି,୨୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରୀ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମାଧବାନନ୍ଦ ଜିଉ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ଏକାଦଶୀ ମେଳାରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଭିଡ ଜମିବା ଆଶଙ୍କାରେ ଏଭଳି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଏଠାରେ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ଆଜି ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟାରୁ ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟା ଯାଏଁ କଟକଣା ବଳବତ୍ତର ରହିବ ।

