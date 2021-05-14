ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଲାଗିଲା ୧୪୪ ଧାରା

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ବ୍ରହ୍ମଗିରି,୧୪ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହାର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କଡା ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଉଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମଗିରି ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଛି । କଟକଣା ଅନୁସାରେ, ମୋଟ ୩୦ ସେବାୟତଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ହେବ । ଅଲାରନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର ଓ ଚନ୍ଦନ ପୋଖରୀ ଚାରିପଟେ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଛି । କାଲି ଦିନ ୨ଟାରୁ ରାତି ୧୦ଟା ଯାଏଁ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହେବ ।

