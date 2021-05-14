ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ଲାଗିଲା ୧୪୪ ଧାରା

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 162,261,751Active: 17,736,850Recovered: 141,160,185Death: 3,364,716
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,630,191Active: 6,363,186Recovered: 26,668,412Death: 598,593
India
IndiaConfirmed: 24,320,668Active: 3,704,103Recovered: 20,351,524Death: 265,041
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 15,436,827Active: 1,026,902Recovered: 13,979,329Death: 430,596
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,095,390Active: 157,065Recovered: 4,894,024Death: 44,301
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,922,901Active: 270,151Recovered: 4,537,634Death: 115,116
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,446,824Active: 58,987Recovered: 4,260,169Death: 127,668
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,146,722Active: 339,606Recovered: 3,683,189Death: 123,927
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,578,313Active: 232,915Recovered: 3,259,000Death: 86,398
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 873,220Active: 73,398Recovered: 780,438Death: 19,384
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,815Active: 285Recovered: 85,894Death: 4,636
ବ୍ରହ୍ମଗିରି,୧୪ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହାର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କଡା ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଉଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମଗିରି ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ପାଇଁ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଛି । କଟକଣା ଅନୁସାରେ, ମୋଟ ୩୦ ସେବାୟତଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଅଲାରନାଥଙ୍କ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରା ହେବ । ଅଲାରନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର ଓ ଚନ୍ଦନ ପୋଖରୀ ଚାରିପଟେ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହୋଇଛି । କାଲି ଦିନ ୨ଟାରୁ ରାତି ୧୦ଟା ଯାଏଁ ୧୪୪ ଧାରା ଲାଗୁ ହେବ ।