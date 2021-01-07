ବାର୍ଡ ଫ୍ଲୁ ଆଶଙ୍କା ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ତରୀୟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ରୁମ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୭ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାର୍ଡ ଫ୍ଲୁ ଆଶଙ୍କା ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ତରୀୟ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ରୁମ୍‌ ଗଠିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଅସ୍ବାଭାବିକ ଭାବେ ପକ୍ଷୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେଲେ ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଜଣାଇବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଜାରି ହୋଇଥିବା ନମ୍ବର ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଯୁଗ୍ମ ନିର୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ନମ୍ବର- ୦୬୭୧-୨୪୧୪୩୧୦ ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଡାକ୍ତର ସାଗରିକା ବେହେରା- ୭୯୭୮୧୦୫୫୩୮ ନମ୍ବର ଓ ଡାକ୍ତର ମଦନ ମୋହନ ମହାପାତ୍ର- ୯୪୩୭୩୧୩୧୮୩ ନମ୍ବର ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
