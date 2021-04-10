Suresh Raina and Sam Curran takes CSK to 188

COVID-19 Updates World 135,651,314 World Confirmed: 135,651,314 Active: 23,582,346 Recovered: 109,135,553 Death: 2,933,415

Mumbai, 10/4: A classy 54 off 36 and a late surge from Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja takes CSK to 188-7 against DC in Mumbai.

CSK had a horrible start after losing the toss and batting first. They lost both their openers Faf Du Plesis and Rituraj Gaekward cheaply. Suresh Raina fondly called Chinna Thalla smashed bowlers all around the ground for a classy 54. Towards the end Sam Curran smashed his brother Tom Curran for 23 runs in the 19th over.

Over DC Avesh khan finished with figures of 2-23. Woakes also picked 2-23. Ashwin and Tom Curran picked up one wicket each but went for a lot of runs.