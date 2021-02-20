Tamil Actor Indra Kumar commits suicide

-
Chennai, 20/2: In a sad piece of news Tamil Actor Indra Kumar has committed suicide on Friday. A report by IndiaGlitz revealed that Indra had visited his friend’s house on Thursday night after watching a movie in Chennai.
Indra Kumar was seen hanging from the ceiling in the morning. The police were informed and the body was taken for postmortem according to the news portal. Indra was a Sri Lankan Tamil of 25 years of age and stayed at a refugee camp in Chennai.
Reportedly, Indrakumar failed to get good opportunities to act in movies and also had a few misunderstandings with his wife. The couple also has a child.