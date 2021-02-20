Tamil Actor Indra Kumar commits suicide

COVID-19 Updates World 111,271,027 World Confirmed: 111,271,027 Active: 22,627,721 Recovered: 86,179,261 Death: 2,464,045

USA 28,603,813 USA Confirmed: 28,603,813 Active: 9,292,344 Recovered: 18,803,723 Death: 507,746

India 10,977,387 India Confirmed: 10,977,387 Active: 143,099 Recovered: 10,678,048 Death: 156,240

Brazil 10,081,693 Brazil Confirmed: 10,081,693 Active: 807,579 Recovered: 9,029,159 Death: 244,955

Russia 4,139,031 Russia Confirmed: 4,139,031 Active: 376,686 Recovered: 3,679,949 Death: 82,396

UK 4,095,269 UK Confirmed: 4,095,269 Active: 1,644,348 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,920

Italy 2,780,882 Italy Confirmed: 2,780,882 Active: 382,448 Recovered: 2,303,199 Death: 95,235

Turkey 2,624,019 Turkey Confirmed: 2,624,019 Active: 84,568 Recovered: 2,511,548 Death: 27,903

Germany 2,381,259 Germany Confirmed: 2,381,259 Active: 128,041 Recovered: 2,185,100 Death: 68,118

Pakistan 569,846 Pakistan Confirmed: 569,846 Active: 24,081 Recovered: 533,202 Death: 12,563

China 89,824 China Confirmed: 89,824 Active: 454 Recovered: 84,734 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 20/2: In a sad piece of news Tamil Actor Indra Kumar has committed suicide on Friday. A report by IndiaGlitz revealed that Indra had visited his friend’s house on Thursday night after watching a movie in Chennai.

Indra Kumar was seen hanging from the ceiling in the morning. The police were informed and the body was taken for postmortem according to the news portal. Indra was a Sri Lankan Tamil of 25 years of age and stayed at a refugee camp in Chennai.

Reportedly, Indrakumar failed to get good opportunities to act in movies and also had a few misunderstandings with his wife. The couple also has a child.