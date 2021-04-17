ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଲା ୪ ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଛି ୪ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୦.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଜି ସବୁଠୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ । ସେହିପରି ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରେ ୪୦.୨, ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଓ ବାରିପଦାରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣା ଓ ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୩୯.୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୯.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୋନପୁରରେ ୩୯.୪, ହୀରାକୁଦ ଓ ତାଳଚେରରେ ୩୯.୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୮.୬ ଓ କଟକରେ ତାତି ୩୭.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିଅସ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

