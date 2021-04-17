ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଲା ୪ ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା

-
World
140,927,224
WorldConfirmed: 140,927,224Active: 18,202,678Recovered: 119,707,437Death: 3,017,109
-
USA
32,311,824
USAConfirmed: 32,311,824Active: 6,895,341Recovered: 24,836,442Death: 580,041
-
India
14,701,920
IndiaConfirmed: 14,701,920Active: 1,766,874Recovered: 12,758,503Death: 176,543
-
Brazil
13,834,342
BrazilConfirmed: 13,834,342Active: 1,166,455Recovered: 12,298,863Death: 369,024
-
Russia
4,693,469
RussiaConfirmed: 4,693,469Active: 268,887Recovered: 4,319,389Death: 105,193
-
UK
4,385,938
UKConfirmed: 4,385,938Active: 112,868Recovered: 4,145,810Death: 127,260
-
Turkey
4,150,039
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,150,039Active: 523,169Recovered: 3,591,550Death: 35,320
-
Italy
3,857,443
ItalyConfirmed: 3,857,443Active: 505,308Recovered: 3,235,459Death: 116,676
-
Germany
3,126,235
GermanyConfirmed: 3,126,235Active: 280,665Recovered: 2,765,100Death: 80,470
-
Pakistan
750,158
PakistanConfirmed: 750,158Active: 79,108Recovered: 654,956Death: 16,094
-
China
90,483
ChinaConfirmed: 90,483Active: 309Recovered: 85,538Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଛି ୪ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୦.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଜି ସବୁଠୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ । ସେହିପରି ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରେ ୪୦.୨, ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଓ ବାରିପଦାରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣା ଓ ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୩୯.୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୯.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୋନପୁରରେ ୩୯.୪, ହୀରାକୁଦ ଓ ତାଳଚେରରେ ୩୯.୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୮.୬ ଓ କଟକରେ ତାତି ୩୭.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିଅସ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।