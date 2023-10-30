ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଗୁଳିକାଣ୍ଡରେ : ଶ୍ରମ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

By Manisha Biswal

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାଷ୍କର : ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ପୁଣି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ପ୍ରବାସୀ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଳି କରି ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ମାଲଟି ପୁଲବାମାର ଏକ ଗାଁରେ ଘଟିଛି । ସେଠାରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ୟୁପି ନିବାସୀ ମୁକେଶ କୁମାରକୁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ କରି ଗୁଳି କରିଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସେହି ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ଆବଦ୍ଧ କରି ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

