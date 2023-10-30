ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଗୁଳିକାଣ୍ଡରେ : ଶ୍ରମ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାଷ୍କର : ଜମ୍ମୁ-କାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ପୁଣି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ପ୍ରବାସୀ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଳି କରି ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ମାଲଟି ପୁଲବାମାର ଏକ ଗାଁରେ ଘଟିଛି । ସେଠାରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ୟୁପି ନିବାସୀ ମୁକେଶ କୁମାରକୁ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ କରି ଗୁଳି କରିଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ସେହି ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ଆବଦ୍ଧ କରି ସର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅପରେସନ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

J&K | Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/TJGEiPriwE

— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023