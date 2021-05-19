ବଡ ଖବର: ମେ’ ୨୦ରୁ ୨୭ ଯାଏଁ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ ସଟଡାଉନ୍‌

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
କଟକ(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା କାଳ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ମେ’ ୨୦ରୁ ୨୭ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏଁ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସଟଡାଉନ୍ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଓ କିଛି ଷ୍ଟାଫ୍ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେବା ପରେ ଏଭଳି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସଟଡାଉନ ନେଇ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାମା ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ଜରୁରୀ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି ପାଇଁ ରେଜିଷ୍ଟ୍ରାର ଜୁଡିସିଆଲଙ୍କୁ ଆବେଦନ କରିହେବ ।

