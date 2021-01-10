ଅନଲାଇନ କ୍ଲାସ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ରାଜ୍ୟର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ଦୈନିକ ୨ ଜିବି ଡାଟା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଚେନ୍ନାଇ, ୧୦ା୧: ଅନଲାଇନ କ୍ଲାସ କଲେ ମିଳିବ ୨ ଜିବିର ଡାଟା । ଏକଥା ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଲାଗୁଥିଲେ ବି ସତ । ତାମିଲନାଡ଼ୁ ସରକାର ଅନଲାଇନରେ ପାଠ ପଢ଼ୁଥିବା ସରକାରୀ ଓ ସରକାରୀ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ କଲେଜ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା ଫଳରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯.୬୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଏଥିରେ ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ୨୦୨୧ ମସିହା ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସରୁ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଦୈନିକ ୨ ଜିବି ଡାଟା ଇଣ୍ଟରନେଟ ବ୍ୟବହାର ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦିଆଯିବ । ତାମିଲନାଡ଼ୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ରାଜ୍ୟର ୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୯ ହଜାର ୪୭ ଜଣ ଛାତ୍ରୀଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ଯୋଗାଇ ଦିଆଯିବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
