ଭୁବନେଶ୍ଵର : (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) ନନ୍ଦନକାନନ ପ୍ରାଣୀ ଉଦ୍ୟାନରେ ଜନ୍ମ ନେଲେ ୩ ନୂଆ ସିଂହ ଶାବକ । ୭ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ସିଂହୀ ରେୱା ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଲା ୩ ଅଣ୍ଡିରା ଶାବକ ।

ପ୍ରସବ ପରେ ମାଆ ଗ୍ରହଣ ନ କରିବାରୁ NICUରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଚିକିତ୍ସା । ଏକ୍ସ ଜରିଆରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଲେ PCCF ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ନନ୍ଦ ।

Welcome Amar, Akbar & Anthony☺️☺️

Seven year old Asiatic lion Rewa at Nandankanan Biological park has given birth to three male cubs. As the mother abandoned them, they were stabilised in neonatal ICU & are being hand reared now. pic.twitter.com/mQuRSeXTOM

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 25, 2024