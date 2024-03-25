fbpx

ନନ୍ଦନକାନନ ପ୍ରାଣୀ ଉଦ୍ୟାନରେ ଜନ୍ମ ନେଲେ ୩ ନୂଆ ସିଂହ ଶାବକ

By Sunil Kumar Samal

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ଵର : (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) ନନ୍ଦନକାନନ ପ୍ରାଣୀ ଉଦ୍ୟାନରେ ଜନ୍ମ ନେଲେ ୩ ନୂଆ ସିଂହ ଶାବକ । ୭ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ସିଂହୀ ରେୱା ଜନ୍ମ ଦେଲା ୩ ଅଣ୍ଡିରା ଶାବକ ।

ପ୍ରସବ ପରେ ମାଆ ଗ୍ରହଣ ନ କରିବାରୁ NICUରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଚିକିତ୍ସା । ଏକ୍ସ ଜରିଆରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଲେ PCCF ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ନନ୍ଦ ।

