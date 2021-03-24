ସାବଧାନ୍! ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା, ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୮ରେ ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି । ୩୦ରୁ ୪୦ କିମି ବେଗରେ ପବନ ବହିବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ବର୍ଷା ଓ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବା ନେଇ ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାକୁ ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ । ସେହି ୬ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଯଥା- କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ଭଦ୍ରକ, ଯାଜପୁର ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି । ୬ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାକୁ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ।